City native selected as Green Party representative for city west ward

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Solicitor and city native Pauline O’Reilly has been selected as a Green Party representative for the city west ward.

The mother of two previously worked at her aunt’s solicitors practice in the city before becoming a stay-at-home parent.

Pauline has been involved at a high level in a number of voluntary organisations, and was a driving force behind the delivery of the Galway Steiner School.

She’s also national co-chair of Mna Glasa, which seeks to support women both outside and within the Green Party.