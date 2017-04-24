15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City native selected as Green Party representative for city west ward

By GBFM News
April 24, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Solicitor  and city native Pauline O’Reilly has been selected as a Green Party representative for the city west ward.

The mother of two previously worked at her aunt’s solicitors practice in the city before becoming a stay-at-home parent.

Pauline has been involved at a high level in a number of voluntary organisations, and was a driving force behind the delivery of the Galway Steiner School.

She’s also national co-chair of Mna Glasa, which seeks to support women both outside and within the Green Party.

