City native is new President of NUI Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City native Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh is the new President of NUI Galway

The Newcastle native and NUIG graduate will succeed Dr Jim Browne in January at the conclusion of his ten year term.

Ciaran attended Scoil Iognáid and Coláiste Iognáid and is a first class honours, first in class graduate of NUIG who has been published widely

He trained as a Chartered Accountant with Arthur Andersen and has a PhD in Accounting from the University of Leeds.

Professor Ó hÓgartaigh has served as Principal and Dean of UCD College of Business since 2011, leading its schools in Dublin and its overseas programmes in Hong Kong, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Ciarán has also worked in academic leadership roles in Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand and in Dublin City University.

Commenting on his appointment he said that he’s looking forward to coming home to the ‘town and gown’ which shaped him and to working with his new colleagues in the best interests of their students and their society.

Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh added that given its unique heritage and hinterland, the quality of its people, and the strength and depth of its research and student experience, NUI Galway is exceptionally well-placed to further enhance its reputation and reach both nationally and internationally.