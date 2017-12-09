City motorists warned to exercise caution as Headford Road traffic light junction out of action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are warning motorists in the city to exercise caution as lights at one of the city’s primary traffic junctions are out of action.

Traffic lights at the Headford Road/Quincentenary Bridge junction have been switched off since the early hours of this morning.

Galway City Council is aware of the situation and has dispatched emergency crews to the scene.

Gardai say traffic flow remains largely unaffected but are warning motorists to exercise due care and caution when approaching the junction.