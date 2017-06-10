City mosque to open doors to public this afternoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Maryam mosque in Ballybrit will open its doors to the public this afternoon in a bid to promote a better understanding of Islam.

The mosque at the Old Monivea Road made international headlines this week after rocks were thrown through the windows during a prayer session.

The attack resulted in an outpouring of support from the Galway public, and from the leaders of the five major Christian Churches in Galway.

The event is being billed as an opportunity for the Galway public to ask questions of Islam in order to gain a better understanding of the religion and associated culture.

The open day will take place at the Maryam mosque at the Old Monivea Road in Ballybrit this afternoon from 3 to 6pm.

Imam Ibrahim Ahmad Noonan says the event is about bringing communities together.

Imam Noonan says enormous good has arisen from the bad intentions of those who threw the rocks on Monday night.