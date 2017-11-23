City meetings to discuss future of public transport in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two public meetings will be held in the city next week to discuss the future of public transport in Galway

One will brief the public on what steps are being taken to address the traffic gridlock, while the other will focus on the provision of a light rail system for the city.

The first of the two public meetings set to take place in the city next week will be held at the Clayton Hotel on Monday evening at 7.

The event is organised by Fianna Fail Councillor Peter Keane and will be attended by a number of Galways public representatives as well as traffic management consultants.

With the proposed Galway City Outer Bypass unlikely to be delivered until 2025 or beyond, it aims to discuss what steps can be taken in the meantime to address what’s being described as ‘traffic mayhem’.

It’ll also brief the public on what measures are currently being rolled out by Galway’s local authorities in the short, medium and long term to tackle the crisis.

Meanwhile, a seperate meeting will take place at the Park House Hotel on Thursday evening at 8.30 – this time, to discuss introducing a light rail system into the city.

Organiser, Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, has recently visited cities in Europe of a comparable size to Galway to see such a system in action.

She believes light rail is the most viable solution to the city’s chronic traffic issues and would be very cost effective.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this month that a final application for the city outer bypass is on track to be submitted to An Bord Pleanala in January.