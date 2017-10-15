City meeting to discuss crisis in early education sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss the crisis within the early education sector will take place in the city tomorrow.

The meeting is being hosted by IMPACT trade union with Galway East Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte.

It aims to bring together early childhood and education workers across Galway to discuss current policy – including qualification standards – and a lack of investment in the sector.

The public meeting will take place at the Clayton Hotel tomorrow evening at 7.30.

It comes as special needs assistants have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action over the delay in allocations for the next school year.

97 per cent backed the proposal, in response to the government not publishing allocations before the end of the summer term.

Niall Shanahan from IMPACT says it means special needs assistants don’t know if they’ll have a job for the new school term.