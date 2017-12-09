City March underway to highlight impact of homelessness on Galway children

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around 60 people are marching in the city this afternoon to highlight the impact homelessness is having on Galway children.

The ‘Every CHILD Needs a HOME’ march is being organised by People Before Profit Galway, Galway Housing Action Group, and Galway Anti-Racism network.

It’s as new figures from COPE Galway show there are over 150 Galway children without a home as we enter the festive period.

The march got underway at Galway Courthouse in the past half hour and is making it’s way down Eglinton Street towards Eyre Square, where speakers will address the crowd.