City march to raise awareness of child homelessness

By GBFM News
December 6, 2017

Time posted: 5:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A march will take place through the city this weekend to raise awareness of the impact homelessness is having on Galway children. (Sat 9.12)

The ‘Every CHILD Needs a HOME’ march is being organised by People Before Profit Galway, Galway Housing Action Group, and Galway Anti-Racism network.

There are over 150 Galway children without a home as Christmas approaches, according to the latest COPE Galway figures.

The march takes place from the court house at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Organiser Dette McLoughlin says the local authority is not doing enough to provide housing for homeless children.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
