City march to highlight impact of homelessness on Galway children

By GBFM News
December 9, 2017

Time posted: 10:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A march will take place through the city this afternoon to raise awareness of the impact homelessness is having on Galway children.

The ‘Every CHILD Needs a HOME’ march is being organised by People Before Profit Galway, Galway Housing Action Group, and Galway Anti-Racism network.

It’s as new figures from COPE Galway show there are over 150 Galway children without a home as we enter the festive period.

The march takes place from the court house this afternoon at 12.30 and will make its way down Eglinton Street to Eyre Square.

