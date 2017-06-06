City man in latest water incident recovering in hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man who was rescued from the water in the city last night is recovering in hospital this evening.

The man, aged in his fifties and from the Renmore area, was taken from the water at Fisheries Field shortly after midnight.

This was the third such water incident in the city over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On Sunday evening, a young man died in hospital after being rescued from the water near Woodquay earlier that day.

The alarm was raised at around 8.15am on Sunday when the 29-year old, known locally as Darren King from Athenry, entered the water.

He was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he later died.

In a third water incident, a man’s body was discovered in Salthill at around 10am on Sunday.

The man in his early 50s, believed to be from the Inverin area, was discovered by a member of the public at Palmer’s Rock.

While gardaí are looking into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the man’s body, it’s not thought to be suspicious.