City loses ‘clean status’ in latest litter survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has lost its ‘Clean Status’ according to the latest litter survey by Irish Business Against Litter – IBAL – for An Taisce.

The city gained the status last year but is now described as ‘moderately littered’ and ranks in 30th position in the table of 40 towns and cities.

Ballybane fell from 24th position to 38th position and is described as ‘littered’.

An Taisce says it’s ‘disappointing’ to see an important tourist destination such as Galway city slipping to ‘moderately littered’ having improved last year.

The courthouse and surrounding area had much improved but were still somewhat littered according to the survey.

The Millennium Children’s playground was destroyed by graffiti on every available surface.

The residential area of Fána Glas in Ballybane is described as a ‘litter blackspot’ as was the area around St. Brigid’s Church.

Two other heavily littered sites in the city were Riverwalk around the Rowing Club and The ‘Bish’ school around Canal Walk.

Some positives in the report are UHG and its car park and NUIG which is described as ‘exceptionally well presented and maintained’.