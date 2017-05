Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public coffee morning will take place in the city today to celebrate the anniversary of marriage equality. (Monday 22/5)

Local representatives and TDs are being invited to the event, which is being hosted at the Teach Solais LGBT resource centre.

The centre is the first of its kind in the west of Ireland, and provides education and support to young LGBT people and those who are ‘coming out.’

The open morning takes place at Teach Solais, Victoria Place at 11am.