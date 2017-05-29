City information evening on €220,000 social innovation fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An information evening on a new social innovation fund will take place in the city tomorrow. (Tues 30/5)

Social Innovation Fund Ireland is offering a share of 220 thosuand euro to organisations focused on addressing a health or social issue in their community

The fund will be shared between 11 successful applicants.

Now in its second year, Animate has expanded to include the Healthy Community Awards, with 10 of the 11 awards granted to projects promoting good health and wellbeing, and healthy lives for all.

Interested groups can apply online for funding before the Friday the 7th of July.

An information evening on the Animate programme will take place at Croi House in Newcastle at 6.30 tomorrow evening.