City house prices jump by 13 percent

By GBFM News
June 30, 2017

Time posted: 8:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in the city have jumped by 13 percent.

New data compiled by property website Daft.ie shows prices in the second quarter of 2017 were 13% higher than a year previously.

The average house price in the city is now €269,000, 67% above its lowest point.

In the county, prices in the second quarter of 2017 were 9% higher than a year previously.

The average house price in the county is now €182,000, 44% above its lowest point.

Nationally, house prices have risen by more than €2,000 a month.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
