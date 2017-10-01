City house prices up 70% from lowest point

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices across the country are now rising by more than 50 euro a day – with the average price for a home in Galway now at over 270 thousand euro.

The latest report from Daft.ie shows that the price of the average house is now nearly 241-thousand euro – 8.9 per cent higher than this time last year.

The best value for money is in County Sligo where houses are around 134-thousand, while South County Dublin remains the most expensive with the average house setting you back 559-thousand euro.

In the city, prices have risen by over 9% in the past year, which means houses are now almost 70% more expensive than the lowest point.

County prices are also up by 9% – with the average home costing 187 thousand euro.

Daft.ie Economist Ronan Lyons says even though it seems like this has become the norm, we shouldn’t accept it.