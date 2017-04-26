City to host two major community sector events

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major networking event for charities and community groups will take place in the city this evening

The event is being hosted by representative body, The Wheel, in association with Volunteer Galway.

It’ll focus on the issues facing the community and charity sectors, from training support to funding.

The event takes place from 7-9 tonight at the Connacht Hotel.

Meanwhile, workers from across the county will attend another city meeting this evening to discuss the rebuilding of the community sector.

The event is the first in a series of regional meetings of the ‘Rebuilding Our Communities’ campaign which was recently launched by the SIPTU Community Sector at a protest outside the Dáil.

The campaign is focused on the funding of vital services, problems associated with creeping privatisation, and issues with pay.

That meeting takes place at 7pm at the Clayton Hotel.