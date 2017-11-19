City to host Ireland’s first Traveller Accommodation Inquiry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland’s first Traveller Accommodation Inquiry will take place in the city tomorrow.

The event is organised by Galway Traveller Movement, the National Travellers Women’s Forum and the University of Limerick.

Tomorrow’s inaugural event is expected to outline how local authority planning for Traveller accommodation is ‘tokenistic’ and has produced very limited results.

Members of the community will share their experiences of the reality of the Traveller accommodation crisis across Galway City and County.

Topics to be discussed include a lack of culturally appropriate accommodation, overcrowding, contaminated water, pest infestation and homelessness.

New independent research will be presented that will explore systemic cultural and political discrimination that has stalled Traveller Accommodation Plans.

A panel of housing and human rights experts will also attend the event to discuss responses to the everyday experiences of the Traveller community.

The Galway Traveller Accommodation Inquiry will take place at the Connacht Hotel tomorrow from 10.