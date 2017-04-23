City to host first in series of public meetings on future of the Irish language

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first in a series of public meetings on language plans for Galway’s gaeltacht regions will be held in the city tomorrow. (Mon 24.4)

Irish Language Officers are to be employed in the gaeltacht to assist with the implementation of language plans.

The meetings come as the latest Census figures revealed a decline in the use of the Irish language in Galway’s Gaeltacht regions.

Statistics show that the daily use of Irish in the Gaeltacht areas outside of the city has dropped by almost 6%.

The public meeting on the new plans will take place at 8pm tomorrow at the Menlo Park Hotel in the city.

This’ll be followed by a meeting on Tuesday at the Claregalway Hotel at 8pm, while a third meeting will be held at the Clybaun Hotel on Thursday at 8pm.