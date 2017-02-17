15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City to host conference on salmon farming regulation

By GBFM News
February 17, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The future regulation of salmon farming is to be debated at a conference in the city tomorrow.

The event is led by Salmon Watch Ireland, a group dedicated to the restoration of salmon abundance in Ireland.

The session will focus on the current state of wild salmon stocks and causes of decline as well as the environmental impact of salmon farming.

The current legal structure for regulation will also feature on the agenda.

The conference takes place in the Salthill hotel tomorrow at 11am.

John Murphy is one of the Directors of Salmon Watch Ireland.

