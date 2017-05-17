City Hall hears claims Parkmore residents ‘disrespected’ by congestion alleviation attempts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s claimed residents are being ‘disrespected’ while the city and county councils work to alleviate serious traffic congestion at Parkmore.

That’s according to city councillor Mike Crowe, who raised the issue this week at City Hall.

Councillor Crowe says the measures being put in place are completely unfair on local residents, who now find it increasingly difficult to get in and out of their homes.

It follows a series of changes in the area in recent months which were implemented in a bid to ease congestion for thousands of Parkmore employees.

These changes include an additional left turning lane towards the motorway – which Councillor Crowe says is causing serious difficulties for residents.

Meanwhile, the city Transport SPC has passed a motion calling for a priority bus corridor into Parkmore.

The City Council executive says a detailed design for the entire location is being advanced.

This plan will tie in with changes to bus lanes, and will also link in with the proposed city-bypass and Tuam Road bus corridors.

Meetings with landowners in the area are continuing – it’s hoped any required lands for road improvement schemes can be secured through agreement rather than Compulsory Purchase Order.

The council says it’s also conducting travel surveys in the Parkmore/Monivea Road areas, and using Census data to better understand travel patterns.

The council is considering the possibility of a bus lane on the Quincentenary Bridge – but the current focus is on the delivery of the city bypass.

Part 8 plans for the overall solution are due to come before the City Council in the coming months.