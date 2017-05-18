City firm Alison announces 30 new jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 30 new jobs have been created at city firm Alison.

The online course provider has over 10 million registered learners, and over one million graduates from international markets which include Africa, India, North America, and Australia.

Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor officiated at the jobs announcement at the firm’s newly refurbished base in Galway Technology Park in Parkmore today.

The firm was founded by Mike Feerick and currently employs a staff of 50 in Ireland and across western Europe.

The new positions are across many areas of the business including technology, sales, marketing and finance.

Recruitment will begin immediately with all positions to be filled over the next 12 to 18 months.