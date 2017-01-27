15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

City event to showcase adult learning opportunities in Galway

By GBFM News
January 27, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An information event to showcase adult learning opportunities in Galway will take place in the city tomorrow.

The ‘Engage 17’ event is organised by NUI Galway, GMIT and the Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board.

It’ll bring together career advisors, educational providers and employers from across Galway to advise on upskilling, career changes and study options.

Sectors represented at tomorrows showcase will include Sales and Languages, Construction, Creative Arts, Information Technology, Science and Engineering and Tourism.

The information event will take place at the Connacht Hotel tomorrow from 10am to 1pm.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
