City event to discuss Catalonia crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special event to inform the public on the unfolding crisis in the Catalonia region of Spain will take place in the city this evening.

The event is being hosted by Cairde na Cataloine and speakers will include Catalan human rights lawyer Albert Llusa and Gemma Tarres Colom of the Assemblea Nacional Catalana Irland.

Also in attendance will be International Election Observer and Galway Senator Trevor O Clochartaigh.

The event aims to brief the public on the unfolding historical events taking place in Catalonia and will get underway at Aras na Gael at Dominick Street at 7pm.

It comes as Thousands of people are marching in Barcelona, calling for the region to reject independence and stay with Spain.

It comes a week after the Catalan government held a referendum, which was won by the ‘Yes’ side.

There have been several claims of irregularities with the vote, and many ballot boxes were seized by Spanish police.