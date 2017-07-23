15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City demonstration over slow rate of improvements in Athenry

By GBFM News
July 23, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A peaceful demonstration to highlight concerns over the future of Athenry will take place at County Hall tomorrow.

A group of up to 40 campaigners has come together amid fears over a lack of timescales for the delivery of new school buildings, wastewater infrastructure and other town rejuvenation measures.

Some locals are worried that the new Gort to Tuam motorway will take more footfall out of Athenry town centre.

The group is holding a peaceful assembly outside County Hall at Prospect Hill at 10am tomorrow ahead of the monthly council meeting.

Spokesperson Noel Doherty says progress on improving the locality has been slow.

