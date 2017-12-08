15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City demonstration to protest Trump decision on Jerusalem

By GBFM News
December 8, 2017

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A demonstration will take place in the city today (8/12) in protest at U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The demonstration is being organised by Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign and NUI Galway Palestine Solidarity Society along with other groups and individuals.

Organisers say it will allow Galway people to express their solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Palestinians have clashed with Israeli security forces, in a second night of protests against Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

The protests erupted across the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The Galway demonstration will take place at 6p.m at the Spanish Arch.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
