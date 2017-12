Galway Bay fm newsroom – A demonstration will take place in the city tomorrow against home repossessions. (Tuesday 12/12)

The action coincides with a Galway court sitting dealing with repossessions.

The demonstration is being organised by the Galway Housing Action Group, which says 84 households will face repossession at Galway Circuit Court this month alone.

The demonstration gets underway at Galway Courthouse at noon tomorrow.