City councillors say hardstands are not a solution to Traveller accommodation crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – ‘Hardstands do not represent a realistic solution to the city’s Traveller accommodation crisis’, according to city councillors.

The local authority met last evening to discuss its Traveller Accommodation Plan for 2014-2018.

However the meeting was adjourned until March 6th as no solution could be found.

Councillors raised concerns about plans to provide two new halting sites in the city – one in the east and one in the west.

They say hardstands are not the solution – and only provide a temporary fix.

The council executive has admitted that the city’s Traveller accommodation situation is at crisis level, and urgent action is needed to mitigate the risk of a Carrickmines-type tragedy happening here.

Speaking on Galway Bay fm, Councillor Michael Crowe said Traveller accommodation is a priority, but residents are unlikely to want halting sites in their community.