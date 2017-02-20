City councillors debate Traveller accommodation plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council’s Traveller Accommodation Plan for 2014-2018 is being discussed at a special meeting at City Hall this evening (20/02).

Council executives have delivered a presentation on the plan, which outlines proposals to establish new Traveller sites at Keeraun, Merlin Park, Carrowmoneash and Headford Road.

The local authority hopes to provide two halting sites – one in east and one in west of the city.

Galway Traveller Movement is delivering its own presentation to councillors this evening.

The group says there are over 1,600 Travellers in the city, over 1,000 of which are under the age of 25.

13 families with 46 children are currently living at the Carrowbrowne site, which the council has admitted is in need of immediate action.

GTM says there’s an urgent need for action on Traveller accommodation across the city.

The meeting continues at City Hall.