City councillors approve anti-social behaviour policy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has passed its Anti-Social Behaviour policy for 2017.

It sets out the procedures for dealing with anti-social behaviour and complaints.

At a meeting of the local authority this week, Councillor Billy Cameron pointed out that such behaviour is the bane of most people’s lives in certain estates in the city.

He claims the city is losing good social housing tenants to the private sector because they don’t want to live beside troublesome neighbours anymore.

Councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir told the meeting that taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for people to ‘abuse the charity of the state’.

Councillor Colette Connolly says there’s ‘no charity involved’, and that people have ‘a right to housing’.

Independent Councillor Noel Larkin told the meeting that the council’s system of dealing with anti-social behaviour complaints is too slow.

Director of Housing with the city council, Patricia Philbin said the council provides as much support to complainants as it can.

Councillor Cameron put forward a motion that the council not provide legal advice to those making a complaint about anti-social behaviour in the initial stages.

However, this was shot down by the majority of councillors, who said it would not encourage people to come forward to give evidence of locations of anti-social behaviour.

The draft policy to deal with anti-social behaviour was passed by the majority of councillors in attendance.