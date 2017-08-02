City councillor slams race week introduction of Sunday parking charges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says the introduction of Sunday parking charges from this weekend will have disastrous consequences for city businesses.

The implementation of the pay and display charges, between 1pm and 6pm every Sunday, coincides with the last day of the Galway Races.

Motorists have enjoyed free parking on-street and in car parks on Sundays up until now.

They will now pay two euro an hour for on-street parking.

Last year, councillors voted to introduce parking charges on Sundays to boost the city Budget by about 170 thousand euro a year.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, City Councillor Ollie Crowe says introducing the charges during the height of the tourist season is a mistake.