15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

City councillor slams race week introduction of Sunday parking charges

By GBFM News
August 2, 2017

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says the introduction of Sunday parking charges from this weekend will have disastrous consequences for city businesses.

The implementation of the pay and display charges, between 1pm and 6pm every Sunday, coincides with the last day of the Galway Races.

Motorists have enjoyed free parking on-street and in car parks on Sundays up until now.

They will now pay two euro an hour for on-street parking.

Last year, councillors voted to introduce parking charges on Sundays to boost the city Budget by about 170 thousand euro a year.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, City Councillor Ollie Crowe says introducing the charges during the height of the tourist season is a mistake.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Saolta hospitals group has country’s second highest number of surgery errors
August 2, 2017
Saolta hospitals group has country’s second highest number of surgery errors
August 2, 2017
Traffic returns to normal on N84 following crash
August 2, 2017
Emergency servives attend crash at Ballindooley cross

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 1, 2017
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final Preview – Colm Callinan
August 1, 2017
Statement: Expansion to Guinness PRO14 Championship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK