City councillor says council needs to do more to secure derelict sites

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is not doing enough to address the issue of derelict sites in the city.

That’s according to Councillor Colette Connolly who claims the council is not using the full extent of its powers over derelict sites.

The council has the power to acquire – either by agreement or compulsory purchase order – any derelict site in its area.

However the council has only used CPOs on two housing units in Ballybane.

A report given to the Environmental Strategic Policy Committee last week lists 19 derelict sites in the city.

Councillor Connolly says some of those sites have been derelict for many years.