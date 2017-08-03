City Councillor dispels rumours over Ballinfoyle housing plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is moving to dispel rumours that plans to build new houses in the Ballinfoyle area will impact on a children’s playground.

Councillor Frank Fahy says 10 houses are to be built on green spaces which are currently often used as recreational space by local residents.

However, he’s keen to stress that these spaces are entirely seperate from the children’s playground in Ballinfoyle Park.

The Fine Gael Councillor says the proposal to develop 10 new houses on identified land in the area is not a new plan, and dates back to around 2009.