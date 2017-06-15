City councillor describes gynaecology waiting lists at UHG as ‘outrageous’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says the numbers of women on long-term waiting lists for gynaecology services at UHG has reached outrageous levels.

Sinn Fein councillor Mairead Farrell says figures for last month show that 87 women have been waiting longer than a year for an inpatient gynaecology appointment at the hospital.

She claims a further 238 women are waiting over 18 months for oupatient appointments – and both figures have risen sharply since 2015.

The Sinn Fein councillor argues the figure has been steadily disimproving year on year as a result of chronic underfunding across the State.

Councillor Farrell says services are severely understaffed.