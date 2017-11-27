City Councillor concerned appeal against Docks development places €100m project at risk

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is concerned the lodging of an appeal against a major development planned at Galway Docks is putting the entire project at risk.

It’s after An Taisce submitted an appeal to the City Council against it’s decision to grant permission for the Bonham Quay project.

The 100 million euro development would create a 26 thousand square metre office complex and public square in the heart of the city – that could accommodate almost 3 thousand workers.

The building of the complex across Dock Road, Queen Street and Bothar na Long by Gerry Barret’s company Edward Capital would also create 500 construction jobs.

In it’s appeal, An Taisce argues the proposed development’s lack of residential content contravenes the city development plan.

It further says it has concerns about the ‘developer-led’ nature of the project and suggests the Bonham Quay development would also restrict public access to the waterfront.

Councillor Mike Crowe says that even if the appeal is unsuccessful, it could delay the project for up to a year – with serious consequences.

Councillor Crowe believes the development is desperately needed – and an appeal is not in the best interests of the city.