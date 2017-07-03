City councillor calls for first aid and driving theory to be added to Leaving Cert

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is asking the Education Minister to consider adding basic first aid and the driving theory test to the Leaving Cert curriculum.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says the state exam is a road map for the future and students could benefit greatly from learning basic life skills before leaving school.

He’s asking Minister Richard Bruton to consider making first aid compulsory and offering the driving theory test as an optional extra.

Independent Councillor Cubbard says both skills would be of enormous benefit to all students: