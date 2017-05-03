City councillor calls for decisive action on disused Corrib Great Southern Hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A councillor is calling for decisive action to develop a plan for the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel in the east of the city.

Four units of Galway Fire Service were once again called to a blaze at the former hotel near GMIT on bank holiday Monday.

Many other incidents of anti-social behaviour have been recorded in the derelict building over recent years.

City councillor Terry O’Flaherty says local residents are concerned about the future of the facility and want to see it being brought back into use.

She told Keith Finnegan one of the best sites in the city has been left idle for 10 years.