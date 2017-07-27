City councillor apologises in court for calling fellow councillor a scumbag

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A court case taken by a city councillor against one of his council colleagues has been struck out following a last minute settlement.

The case was taken by Fine Gael city councillor Padraig Conneely over a comment made by Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Crowe in an email in 2015.

The matter was called before Judge Raymond Groarke at Galway circuit court shortly before four this afternoon, but the solicitors involved asked for a five minute adjournment as a settlement was being worked out.

The two councillors then returned to the courtroom a few moments later, and the judge was told the matter had been resolved.

An apology was read out by Councillor Michael Crowe’s solicitor, Ruth McDonagh.

In it, he apologised unreservedly for referring to Councillor Padraig Conneely as a scumbag in an email sent to his council colleagues and council officials on the 3rd of June 2015.

Councillor Michael Crowe also said in the apology that he sincerely regrets any hurt or distress caused to Cllr Conneely both in his public or private capacity.