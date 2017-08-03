City Council warns caravans illegally parked in Salthill could be towed away

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is warning that caravans parked illegally in Salthill could be towed over the next 24 hours.

The city council is issuing further written notices to the owners of 9 caravans which have set up at Rockbarton Road opposite Leisureland.

Council officials have been directly liaising with gardaí since this morning in a bid to move the caravans on.

However, as courts are not sitting for the month of August, it’s not possible for the council to seek a legal injunction.

Further notices to quit are being issued to the caravan owners – and the City Council says they could be towed tomorrow if they remain at the location.