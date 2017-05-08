City Council votes to remove prayer at start of meetings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of Galway City Council have voted to change the prayer normally recited at the start of its meetings to a moment of silent reflection.

At a meeting of the local authority today, members have been discussing changes to the standing orders of meetings- the rules which bind the operation of the meeting.

Deputy Mayor, Pearce Flannery, who’s chairing the meeting in the absence of Mayor Noel Larkin put the proposal to a vote.

He offered members an option to keep the prayer at the start of meetings, recited by the Mayor or change to outline an intention to following the rules of the meeting followed by a moment of silent reflection.

7 councillors voted to keep the prayer, while 7 councillors voted for the change. One councillor, Sinn Féin’s Cathal O Conchuir abstained.

3 councillors were absent from the chamber.

As the Deputy Mayor had the casting vote, the new regime of silent reflection was passed.

Councillor Flannery commented that it’s more inclusive to have silent reflection as some people can say a silent prayer or some can ponder the mysteries of the world if they like.