City Council struggles to find solutions to homelessness crisis

July 14, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s homelessness crisis is growing further out of control with each passing day – and emergency services across the city are now bulging at full capacity.

That was the message delivered by homeless charities at a special meeting of the City Council’s housing committee at City Hall today.

Presentations from homeless services Simon and COPE Galway outlined the scale of the crisis – including significant increases in rough sleeping and the number of families living in emergency accommodation.

Today’s meeting heard that despite the severe and unsustainable rise in demand for homeless services, there’s been no increase in Government funding for this year.

The City Council has a number of schemes in the pipeline – but the primary obstacle is the lack of accommodation in Galway’s severely strained housing market.

Councillor Niall McNelis argues that we need to consider how some of the city’s limited housing stock is being used.

