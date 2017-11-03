15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City Council to sign off on Knocknacarra social housing plans next month

By GBFM News
November 3, 2017

Time posted: 1:54 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Final plans for a 74-unit social housing development in Knocknacarra will be brought before the City Council next month. (December)

Earlier this year, councillors were presented with a proposal to approve an agreement with Cork County Council to deliver the social housing under a Public Private Partnership.

 

The Cork local authority is the lead authority for the provision of social housing at several sites across the country, under a government plan.

The social housing in Galway would be provided at a site at Ballyburke in front of Coláiste na Coiribe in one single phase.

There will be 36 two-bedroom units, 36 three-bedroom units and 2 four-bedroom units.

The differential rent will go to the Department of Housing and after 25 years, the social housing units will transfer back into the city council’s housing stock.

A City Council spokesperson says Part 8 plans for the development will come before councillors at their December meeting for consideration.

