City council seeks contractors to build new sports facilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The tenders for two new sports facilities in the city have been published by the city council.

New facilities will be provided at Cappagh Park in Knocknacarra and Melody’s Field in Renmore.

The city council is seeking a contractor for the design and construction of a full-sized 3G synthetic soccer pitch to FIFA quality at Cappagh Park.

The project will include the removal of existing soils, ducting for floodlighting, mesh fencing, sports equipment, reinstatement and drainage works.

Anyone interested in the Cappagh Park project must express interest by the deadline of August 23rd.

Meanwhile, a tender has also been advertised to develop a new soccer pitch at Melody’s Field in Renmore.

This project involves the design of a traditional grass pitch, with earthworks, drainage and perimetre path.

The deadline for submission of expressions of interest in the Renmore sports facility contract is August 11th.