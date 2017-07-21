15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

City council seeks contractors to build new sports facilities

By GBFM News
July 21, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The tenders for two new sports facilities in the city have been published by the city council.

New facilities will be provided at Cappagh Park in Knocknacarra and Melody’s Field in Renmore.

The city council is seeking a contractor for the design and construction of a full-sized 3G synthetic soccer pitch to FIFA quality at Cappagh Park.

The project will include the removal of existing soils, ducting for floodlighting, mesh fencing, sports equipment, reinstatement and drainage works.

Anyone interested in the Cappagh Park project must express interest by the deadline of August 23rd.

Meanwhile, a tender has also been advertised to develop a new soccer pitch at Melody’s Field in Renmore.

This project involves the design of a traditional grass pitch, with earthworks, drainage and perimetre path.

The deadline for submission of expressions of interest in the Renmore sports facility contract is August 11th.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Rugby Star George Naoupu retires after 15 year Playing Career
July 21, 2017
Census confirms Galway’s heavy reliance on private cars
July 21, 2017
Clifden launch for county gum litter initiative
July 21, 2017
N17 Tuam bypass works to be completed within two weeks

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 21, 2017
Rugby Star George Naoupu retires after 15 year Playing Career
July 21, 2017
Ladies Football Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK