City council seeking additional homeless accommodation as hostels full

By GBFM News
May 15, 2017

Time posted: 6:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council says it’s seeking additional transitional accommodation for the homeless, as the city’s two main hostels are full.

Councillors at a meeting at City Hall this afternoon have been told that there are between 15-20 rough sleepers in the city at present.

A further 10 households are currently in emergency hostel accommodation, with Osterly Lodge and the Fairgreen Hostel also at capacity.

The local authority’s winter scheme, which provided a number of additional beds for rough sleepers during the winter months, has concluded.

The council has recently lost a transitional accommodation provider, so there are no available beds for the homeless at this time.

The council is preparing to go to tender in a bid to find another transitional accommodation provider to help move individuals and families out of emergency accommodation.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
