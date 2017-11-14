City council says new measures have reduced traffic delays at Parkmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council says average delay times at Parkmore during peak traffic hours have plummeted as a result of measures introduced earlier this year.

However, at last evening’s meeting of the local authority, it was admitted that the improvement has come at the expense of other areas in the road network.

Officials say the outer city bypass is the only real solution – but hope a new access road could be built at Parkmore before the bypass itself is completed.

Addressing last evening’s meeting of Galway City Council, Chief Executive, Brendan McGrath, noted that the average delay in exiting Parkmore in February was 45 minutes.

This, he said, could often extend up to two hours during busy times.

As a result of measures introduced since February – including the redistribution of traffic lanes and improved public transport – the city chief says waiting times have been slashed to just 10 or 15 minutes.

However, he did admit there is no magic solution overall and the improvements at Parkmore have had a knock-on effect on other roads in the city network.

Additional works are now set to begin after Christmas in a bid to further ease the traffic crisis – including the provision of extra traffic lanes.

However, Mr. McGrath warned the ultimate and only solution is the city outer bypass.

He said a new Parkmore access could even be undertaken before the bypass itself is completed sometime around 2025.

Meanwhile, Councillor Peter Keane expressed disappointment that Gardai have rejected a request to direct traffic at Parkmore during peak times – on health and safety grounds.