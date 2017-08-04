City Council says illegally parked caravans in Salthill will be moved this afternoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is warning if caravans parked illegally in Salthill are not gone by this afternoon, it intends to remove them.

Council officials have been liasing with Gardai since yesterday morning in a bid to move the vehicles camped at Rockbarton Road.

The first of the caravans moved onto Rockbarton Road outside Leisureland some 9 weeks ago – and was in recent days joined by 8 other vehicles.

Over the past few hours, one of the dwellings has left the location by mutual agreement – but eight caravans remain at the site this afternoon.

Further documentation was served on the occupants this morning by city officials who were accompanied by Gardai to ensure there was no breach of the peace.

Last evening the City Council warned that if the occupants failed to vacate the location, they could be towed.

The local authority is now repeating that warning – and says that if the unlawfully parked caravans do not leave, it intends to remove them this afternoon.