City Council puts flood barrier in place at Spanish arch amid latest weather warning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is putting its temporary flood barrier in place at the Spanish Arch today ahead of the arrival of Storm Brian.

A high tide is forecast for tomorrow morning around 6.00am with a medium risk of flooding in Galway City between 5.00am and 7:30am.

The current tidal forecast has a surge forecast of between 500 and 750 millimetres giving a total tide level of up to 5.85 metres.

Storm Brian is expected to track eastwards across the country, with a series of weather warning in place from this evening.

However, the City Council says flooding to properties is not expected, but is above the low risk threshold level.

The Army at Dún Uí Mhaolíosa is providing assistance to City Council and are currently filling sand bags to be dropped by the Army to a number of locations in the Claddagh/Grattan Road/Salthill areas for use on vulnerable properties.

Meanwhile, caution is advised outdoors at all times tonight and tomorrow.

Walkers along promenades and beaches are advised to exercise care and to avoid exposed areas when the wind is gusting.

Met Eireann Meterologist Joan Blackburn says Brian isn’t as harsh as Ophelia, but the warnings still need to be taken seriously.