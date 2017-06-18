City council publishes notice of planned rollout of social inclusion programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council has kicked off one of the first steps for the planned rollout of the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme.

The local authority has advertised a prior information notice for the scheme.

This indicates its intention to invite submissions from organisations with the necessary skills to deliver the programme.

A call for competition is expected to be placed within the next 12 months.

SICAP aims to tackle poverty, social exclusion and long-term unemployment through engagement with disadvantaged individuals, community organisations and public sector agencies.