City council under pressure to tackle housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People before Profit Galway is joining a national campaign to highlight the growing number of homeless children in Galway and across the country.

Galway PBP representative – Joe Loughnane – says a national housing emergency needs to be declared to access EU funds for public housing.

He says that the level of public housing built by the council has had no impact.

PBP Galway is critcising the government for rejecting a public register of residential rent prices which they say would show people being evicted so landlords can charge more than a 4 per cent rent hike.

