City council in pre-planning talks with owners of derelict Corrib Great Southern Hotel

By GBFM News
September 14, 2017

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City CEO Brendan McGrath has confirmed that he’s holding pre-planning talks with the owners of the derelict Corrib Great Southern Hotel

Cllr Terry O Flaherty stated its ten years since it closed, and even the demolition order has run out at this stage

The site was registered derelict in January and Cllr Colette Connolly says we don’t act fast enough on these sites

Cllr Frank Fahey has called for a compulsory purchase order, or CPO, to be made and for the site to be used for housing

CEO McGrath replied that he can only exercise a CPO when all other avenues have been explored

He agreed with all councillors that it’s an eyesore and that the ongoing arson outbreaks are worrying

Galway Bay FM News Desk
