City Council outlines plans for new social houses

By GBFM News
January 26, 2017

Time posted: 5:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council has outlined plans to build over 200 additional social housing units in the city.

The matter arose at last evening’s meeting during a discussion on the local authority’s draft service delivery plan.

The council hopes to build 69 social houses at Ballymoneen Road, 77 units at Ballyburke, at least 30 units in Doughiska and 42 units at Baile an Chóiste, Headford Road.

The Headford Road development is subject to government approval for funding for a new access road – which will cost a total of 2 million euro – before construction can begin.

City CEO Brendan McGrath says Galway is short by over 3500 housing units.

He says the city’s population is increasing by at least 1000 people every year, and up to 350 new homes are needed every year to cope with growing demand.

There are currently over 4700 households on the city’s social housing waiting list.

